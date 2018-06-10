Curtis Cup: US thrash Great Britain and Ireland 17-3 to reclaim title

Kristen Gillman defeated Annabell Fuller 5&4 to finish with a 100% record at the 2018 event

United States thrashed Great Britain and Ireland by a record 17-3 scoreline to reclaim the Curtis Cup, in New York.

The US entered the final day of singles matches at Quaker Ridge with a 9-3 lead and soon sealed a 29th win in the 39th edition of the women's amateur event.

The previous largest margin of victory was in 1982 when the US won by 14½-3½.

On Sunday, Kristen Gillman became only the third player to finish with a 5-0-0 record, following Bronte Law (2016) and Stacy Lewis (2008).

Gillman's 5&4 win over Annabell Fuller and Lucy Li's victory over India Clyburn, by the same margin, were the standout performances by the strong US team on the final day.

The United States were clear favourites to win, with all eight of their players ranked inside the world's top 25 amateurs, including number one Lilia Vu.

The 20-year-old recorded a 2 up win over Lancashire county player Sophie Lamb.