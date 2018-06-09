LPGA Classic: England's Mel Reid & Holly Clyburn in contention

Holly Clyburn hit four birdies in her first round on Friday

LPGA Classic first-round leaderboard -5 C Herbin (Fra), L Diaz (US), A Nordqvist (Swe); -4 M Alex (US), B Recari (Spa), A Yang (Kor), IG Chun (Kor), L Ko (NZ), S Gal (Ger), S Oh (Aus), P Lindberg (Swe), A Walshe (US) Selected others: -3 M Reid (Eng), H Clyburn (Eng); -2 B Law (Eng); Level G Hall (Eng) J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), B Morgan (Wal); +2 L Davies (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn and Mel Reid are two shots off the lead after both carded 68 in the opening round of the LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Reid had five birdies, and Clyburn four, as the duo kept in touch with leaders Celine Herbin, Laura Diaz and Anna Nordqvist, who sit at five under.

France's Herbin finished with two birdies, while both American Diaz and Swede Nordqvist had bogey-free rounds.

Another Englishwoman, Bronte Law, is three adrift after a 69.

Compatriots Georgia Hall and Jodie Ewart Shadoff, and Wales' Becky Morgan, are level par, while England's Laura Davies and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland are both two over.

Major champions Lydia Ko of New Zealand, South Korean In Gee Chun and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg are among a group of nine players at four under par.