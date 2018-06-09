St. Jude Classic: Dustin Johnson takes one shot lead in Memphis

Johnson won the US Open in 2016

St. Jude Classic second-round leaderboard -10 D Johnson (US); -9 R Blaum (US), A Putnam (US); -8 W Bryan (US), Pan CT (Tpe); -7 B Snedeker; -6 S Power (Ire), C Reavie (US) Selected others: -5 B Koepka (US); -4 P Mickelson (US), S Stricker (US); -1 H Stenson (Swe), S Lowry (Ire); E P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

World number two Dustin Johnson hit a seven-under-par 63 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the St Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

The American holed from 110 yards for an eagle and hit seven birdies and two bogeys as he moved to 10 under overall.

Irishman Seamus Power carded a 69 as he went from having a one-stroke overnight lead to trailing Johnson by four.

Americans Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam are a shot behind the leader after both went round in 64 on day two.

Brooks Koepka of the United States, a week before defending his US Open title, carded 69 to slip five strokes behind, while compatriot Phil Mickelson (70) fell six adrift.

"When you're around or in the lead you can definitely feel the pressure - but I like it," said Johnson, who won the US Open in 2016.

"I hadn't played a whole lot the last couple of months. I felt it was more beneficial to play here and be sharp going into the US Open than to stay home and maybe go up there a couple of days early."

Mickelson needs to win next week at Shinnecock Hills to become the sixth man to have claimed all four majors - the US Open, the Masters, The Open and US PGA Championship - and his second round included five birdies and five bogeys.

"I didn't really have it today but I was able to close out the round with a couple of birdies and get it back to even," said the 47-year-old.

"My iron play needs to be a little bit better. And when I miss a green I've got to be sharper around the greens."