Tom McKibbin: NI teenager set to miss cut on European Tour debut

Tom McKibbin

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin is poised to miss the cut on his European Tour debut after a second-round 78 at the Shot Clock Masters.

The 15-year-old amateur started with an impressive 71 but he slipped down the field on Friday.

McKibbin carded two double bogeys, three bogeys and a birdie to post a six-over-par round to leave him five over for the tournament in Austria.

A halfway exit is expected with the projected cut at one over.

McKibbin, who was the leading amateur after the opening round, started at the 10th and a double bogey at the 13th was followed by bogeys on the 14th, 17th and 18th.

An improved front nine saw McKibbin drop another shot at the second but a birdie was secured on his penultimate hole.

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez held the clubhouse on seven under in the event that includes a new format being trialled by the European Tour, which uses a timer on every shot.

Every player has 50 seconds for a first to play approach shot (including a par-three tee shot), chip or putt and 40 seconds for a tee shot on a par four or par five or second or third to play approach shot, chip or putt.

They also have the chance to call two-time extensions per round, doubling the time allowed to play a shot.