McKibbin looking to learn on Tour debut
Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin is aiming to learn as much as he can after an impressive debut round on the European Tour.
McKibbin, 15, finished the opening day at the Shot Clock Masters on three under par - five shots behind leader Oscar Lengden.
"Lots of experience and I'd just like to measure where I'm at compared with everyone else here so that's mainly what I'm looking for this week," said McKibbin.
