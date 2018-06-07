Tom McKibbin: NI teenager shines on European Tour debut

McKibbin is also the youngest player to compete on the European Challenge Tour

Shot Clock Masters leaderboard -6 O Lengden (Swe); -5 T Pulkkanen (Fin), MA Jimenez (Spa), P Hanson (Swe); -4 J Walters (SA) M Korhonen (Fin), A Hansen (Den), N Bradley (Sco), C Syme (Sco), JP Huldahl (Den) Selected others:-3 R McGowan (Eng), M Foster (Eng), T Lewis (Eng), O Farr (Wal), S Webster (Eng); -2 D Horsey (Eng), J Thomson (Eng); -1 G Moynihan (Irl), A Chesters (Eng), R Evans (Eng), L Canter (Eng), T McKibbin (NI)

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin marked his European Tour debut with a one-under par opening round at the Shot Clock Masters.

The amateur star made the turn on three-under but finished with seven consecutive pars after a double-bogey on the par-four 11th hole.

Sweden's Oscar Lengden holds a one-shot lead on six-under par in Austria.

The tournament is a new format being trialled by the European Tour, which uses a timer on every shot.

McKibbin, 15, is a member of Holywood Golf Club, which is also the home club of Rory McIlroy, and responded to a bogey on the second hole with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth before picking up further shots on the seventh and ninth holes.

He is the leading amateur in the field after the first round.

Every player in the field will have 50 seconds for a first to play approach shot (including a par-three tee shot), chip or putt and 40 seconds for a tee shot on a par four or par five or second or third to play approach shot, chip or putt.

They will also have the chance to call two-time extensions per round, doubling the time allowed to play a shot.