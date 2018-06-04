Richie Ramsay: Scot qualifies for US Open while compatriots bid for places

Richie Ramsay will take part in his third US Open

Richie Ramsay has secured a place at next week's US Open after finishing in a tie for third in the qualification event at Walton Heath in Surrey.

Englishmen Andrew Johnston and James Morrison were tied for first, sharing a one-shot lead on 10 under par.

Three Scots are taking part in another qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

Amateur Ryan Lumsden and PGA Tour pair Martin Laird and Russell Knox are bidding to join compatriot Ramsay at Shinnecock Hills.

Like the Walton Heath event, the top 14 in Ohio qualify for the US Open, which was won last year by American Brooks Koepka.

Ramsay missed the cut on his two previous appearances at the major in 2007 and 2017.