US Women's Open: Ariya Jutanugarn leads by four shots after three rounds

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn won her only major, the Women's British Open, in 2016

Third round leaderboard -12 A Jutanugarn (Ind); -8 SJ Smith (Aus); -6 HJ Kim (Kor); -5 J-H Kim (Kor); -4 M Sagstrom (Swe), C Ciganda (Spa), I Park (Kor) Selected others: E JE Shadoff (Eng); +1 C Hull (Eng), M Wie (US); +7 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn leads the US Women's Open by four shots going into the final round in Alabama.

The 22-year-old played 28 holes on Saturday as she completed her delayed second round in a two-under-par 70, then carded a 67 in the third to move to 12 under overall at Shoal Creek.

Australia's Sarah Jane Smith is her nearest challenger on eight under.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff dropped to level par, with compatriot Charley Hull a shot further back.

South Korea's world number one Inbee Park is on four under, while England's Georgia Hall's 75 put her on seven over.

"Dangerous weather" curtailed play on Friday with some players finishing their second rounds on Saturday morning.

Jutanugarn woke up at 4:00am for the 6:45am restart of the second round, which was pushed back an hour because of almost an inch of rain on Friday night.

"I'm going to sleep well tonight," said the world number five, who is aiming to win her second major.

"I'm really tired. I just want to go out and be proud of myself every day. I'm pretty sure tomorrow is going to be a pretty good day."

Smith, who has not won in 222 LPGA tournaments, carded a second consecutive 67 on Friday, but she shot two bogeys in a third-round 74.

"I felt really good and kept my nerves under control, but I think the nerves showed up in my putting," she said.