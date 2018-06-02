Italian Open: England's Lee Slattery leads by one going into final round

Lee Slattery won the 2015 Russian Open and the 2011 Madrid Masters

Italian Open third-round leaderboard -16 L Slattery (Eng); -15 T Olesen (Den), F Molinari (Ita); -14 D Willet (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger); -13 A Sullivan (Eng), J Smith (Eng), H Li (Chn), R Cabrera Bello (Spa) Selected others: -12 I Poulter (Eng), T Pieters (Bel); -11 R Rock (Eng); -10 B Dredge (Wal), C Ford (Eng), G McDowell (NI); -9 A Johnston (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), -7 M A Jimenez (Spa)

Englishman Lee Slattery will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Italian Open in Brescia.

The 39-year-old world number 340, who won the last of his two European titles in 2015, had eight birdies and an eagle in a nine-under 62 to reach 16 under.

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and Francesco Molinari, winner of last week's PGA event at Wentworth, share second.

The 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett is a shot further back on 14 under after a 67, with German Martin Kaymer.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, who shared second with Willett at the halfway stage, one behind Kaymer, dropped into a share of 17th after mixing three birdies with as many bogeys in a 71 to remain at 10 under.

Englishmen Andy Sullivan and Jordan Smith both carded rounds of 65 at Gardagolf Country Club to improve to 13 under.

Ian Poulter is one further back, the 42-year-old with eight birdies in a round of 66 that ended with a double bogey.

Three more Englishmen are in a group at nine under, including Andrew "Beef" Johnston, who had six birdies in a 66.

Former world number one Lee Westwood, now ranked 113, dropped a shot at the last for a 68, while Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood had five birdies in a round of 69.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the colourful 54-year-old Spaniard who who the last of his 21 European titles in 2014 and now plays predominantly on senior tours, had four birdies on the back nine in a 68 and is seven under, alongside Irishman Padraig Harrington.