Olivia Mehaffey: Northern Ireland amateur set to miss cut at US Women's Open

  • From the section Golf
Olivia Mehaffey
Olivia Mehaffey received a late invite to play in the US Women's Open

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey is well down the US Women's Open field after posting a 77 in a weather-affected second round.

The Tandragee player started with a two-over-par 74 before Friday's round which included six bogeys and a bogey.

Mehaffey lies joint 125th in Alabama on nine over and five shots adrift of the projected cut.

The second round was not completed because of a lightning delay that stretched to nearly four hours.

Australian Sarah Jane Smith holds a four-shot lead at Shoal Creek on 10 under.

Mehaffey will play in her second Curtis Cup for Great Britain & Ireland at Quaker Ridge in New York next week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired