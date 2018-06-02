Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy makes cut and 11 behind in Ohio
-
- From the section Golf
|Second round leaderboard
|-11 Stanley (US), Niemann (Chi); -9 An (Kor); -8 Bryan (US), Matsuyama (Jap), Day (Aus), Holmes (US), DeChambeau (US); -7 Hossler (US), Stenson (Swe), Woodland (US), Rose (Eng), Cantlay (US)
|Selected others:-6 Johnson (US), Watson (US), Laird (Sco); -5 Woods (US); -4 Mickelson (US); -3 Thomas (US), Fowler (US); -2 Lowry (Ire); E McIlroy (NI); +3 Spieth (US)
Rory McIlroy made the cut by just one shot thanks to an even-par 70 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
The world number six from Northern Ireland recovered from his 74 start, shooting an even-par 70 on day two, which included three birdies
The 29-year-old four-time major winner is tied for 69th on two-under par.
American Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann are the joint leaders on 11 under.
|Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
|My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news