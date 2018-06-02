Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy makes cut and 11 behind in Ohio

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy won for the first time since September 2016 at the Bay Hill Invitational in March
Second round leaderboard
-11 Stanley (US), Niemann (Chi); -9 An (Kor); -8 Bryan (US), Matsuyama (Jap), Day (Aus), Holmes (US), DeChambeau (US); -7 Hossler (US), Stenson (Swe), Woodland (US), Rose (Eng), Cantlay (US)
Selected others:-6 Johnson (US), Watson (US), Laird (Sco); -5 Woods (US); -4 Mickelson (US); -3 Thomas (US), Fowler (US); -2 Lowry (Ire); E McIlroy (NI); +3 Spieth (US)

Rory McIlroy made the cut by just one shot thanks to an even-par 70 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The world number six from Northern Ireland recovered from his 74 start, shooting an even-par 70 on day two, which included three birdies

The 29-year-old four-time major winner is tied for 69th on two-under par.

American Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann are the joint leaders on 11 under.

