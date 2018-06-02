US Women's Open: Australian Sarah Jane Smith leads as bad weather stops play

Australian Sarah Jane Smith is the world number 97

Australia's Sarah Jane Smith is the clubhouse leader at the US Women's Open as "dangerous weather" prevented half the field from completing their second round in Alabama.

A lightning delay stretched to nearly four hours and when play did resume it was halted again barely an hour later.

Smith was able to card a second consecutive five-under-par 67 to move to 10 under, four clear of Su-Hyun Oh.

The second round will resume at 12:45 BST on Saturday.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff's 71 took her to one under for the tournament, well within the projected cut line of four over, but Scotland's Catriona Matthew is likely to miss out on five over.

South Korea's world number one Inbee Park is in the clubhouse on three under, while two-time major champion Lydia Ko is at four over alongside England's Georgia Hall.

The tournament at Shoal Creek is the second major of the year.