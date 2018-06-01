Italian Open: NI's Graeme McDowell sitting second at halfway stage

Graeme McDowell shot his best opening two rounds at a tournament for three years

Graeme McDowell is in second place after two rounds at the Italian Open.

The Northern Ireland golfer had shared the clubhouse lead earlier on Friday but is one point behind leader Martin Kaymer at the halfway stage.

The German carded eight birdies in a second round 63 and sits 11 under par.

Sharing second place with McDowell on 10 under are Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, Italy's Francesco Molinari, Belgian Thomas Pieters and England's Danny Willett.

McDowell's back-to-back rounds of five-under-par were his best opening two rounds at a tournament in three years.

The performance comes after he was announced as Ryder Cup vice-captain in May.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, shot five birdies on his way to a round of 66 and sits six shots behind the leaders.