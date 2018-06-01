Olivia Mehaffey: Northern Ireland amateur starts with 74 at US Women's Open

Olivia Mehaffey is in a tie for 96th going into the second round at Shoal Creek

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey is two shots adrift of the projected cut after after the first round of the US Women's Open.

The 20-year-old from Tandragee received a late invite to the tournament at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

Mehaffey carded a double-bogey at the eighth to go with five bogies and three birdies in a two-over-par 74.

The Curtis Cup player is nine behind leaders Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee6 and Sarah Jane Smith.

Mehaffey narrowly missed securing a spot at a qualifying event earlier this month but she was given entry following a withdrawal.

The The Arizona State University student is forging an impressive collegiate golf career in the US, is 20th in the world amateur rankings and will play in her second Curtis Cup for Great Britain & Ireland at Quaker Ridge in New York next week.