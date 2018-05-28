Olivia Mehaffey: Northern Ireland amateur handed US Women's Open spot

Olivia Mehaffey will play in her second Curtis Cup match in New York next week

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey has been handed a late invite to this week's US Women's Open at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

The 20-year-old narrowly missed securing a spot at a qualifying event earlier this month but she now has been given entry following a withdrawal.

"So happy to get a call yesterday to find out I'm in the field for this year's US Open," tweeted Mehaffey.

"Excited for this amazing opportunity and experience."

Mehaffey, who is forging an impressive collegiate golf career in the US, is 20th in the world amateur rankings and will play in her second Curtis Cup for Great Britain & Ireland at Quaker Ridge in New York next week.

The Arizona State University student will play with Scotland's Solheim Cup player Catriona Matthew and Taipei's Pei-Yun Chien in her first two rounds at Shoal Creek.

Northern Ireland professional Stephanie Meadow is not competing in the major after losing her LPGA card last season.

Meadow, 26, finished a brilliant third on her professional debut at the 2014 US Open which was won by Michelle Wie.

However, the Jordanstown woman suffered a devastating blow with the loss of her father in 2015 following his cancer fight and also endured back problems last season.

Meadow is mainly playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in the US this season where she earned a victory in April.

In her latest event over the weekend, Meadow finished in a share of eighth place and she now lies fifth in the money list, with the top 10 earning LPGA cards at the end of the season.