PGA Championship: Scotland's Richie Ramsay upset with 'rookie mistakes'

Ramsay could not build on his opening round of 69 on a weekend of low scoring at Wentworth

Richie Ramsay was frustrated to finish a promising week on five under par at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 34-year-old Aberdonian was the top Scot in the field but finished in a tie for 35th place, 12 shots adrift of winner Francesco Molinari.

Ramsay closed with a level par round of 72, complaining of "rookie mistakes" and a cold putter.

"I missed quite a lot of putts from about eight feet and that's been the issue recently." he told BBC Scotland.

"I didn't play my best today. It was just silly mistakes really. I had 20 feet for eagle on the last and make par after I had three putted on 14. That's three shots without doing much.

"It's a strong field but I like being hard on myself. If you are easy on yourself you wont get too far."

Ramsay, a three-time winner on the European Tour, opened with a 69 but could not build real momentum, shooting 71 on Friday and Saturday.

The Tour's flagship event is the first in a tournament series has a prize fund of around £7m. Next up is the Italian Open, which begins on Thursday, and Ramsay says the work starts straight away to ensure he is ready when he stands on the first tee in Brescia.

"I have just got to sit down and regroup and then work on my game going into Italy," he said. "It's the scoring areas I need to work on. The chipping and putting. If I can get both of those elements of the game right then I will be right in the mix."

Kingsfield's Stephen Gallacher was the only Scot to shoot below par on the final day. His fourth round of 71 left him on one under par for the event.

Blairgowrie's Bradley Neil finished on level par, with the fourth Scot to make the weekend, Marc Warren, ending on one over after a disappointing round of 76.