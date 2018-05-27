Fort Worth Invitational: Justin Rose takes four-shot lead into final round at Colonial

Justin Rose carded five birdies and a solitary bogey during his third round at Colonial

Fort Worth Invitational third round leaderboard -14 J Rose (Eng); -10 B Koepka (US), E Grillo (Arg); -8 C Connors (Can), J Rahm (Spa), L Oosthuizen (SA), JT Poston (US), R Armour (US) Selected others:-5 R Knox (Sco), M Kuchar (US) Full leaderboard

Justin Rose birdied his first three holes en route to establishing a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational.

The world number five carded a four-under-par third round of 66 to progress to 14 under overall in Texas.

Brooks Koepka (67) and Emiliano Grillo (69) head the chasing pack at 10 under.

"No one seemed to do too much behind me today, so it felt like it was in my hands to get as far ahead as I could," said England's Rose.

Rose opted to skip this week's flagship European Tour event, the PGA Championship at Wentworth, to satisfy a new PGA Tour rule that requires players to appear in at least one event in which they have not played in the last four years.

He has dropped just three shots all week at Colonial, one each in his rounds of 66, 64 and 66, as the 37-year-old seeks a first PGA Tour win since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2015.

Louis Oosthuizen (64), Jon Rahm (64), Ryan Armour (66), Corey Conners (63) and JT Poston (65) are all tied for fourth at eight under, while Scotland's Russell Knox improved from two under to five under.