McDowell hopes to change 'disappointing' Wentworth form

Graeme McDowell is feeling more confident on the Wentworth greens as he sits six shots behind leader Rory McIlroy after day two of the PGA Championship.

The Portrush golfer believes the recent announcement that he would be one of Europe's Ryder Cup vice-captains in September has allowed him to play without any pressure.

"With the vice-captaincy, in a weird way it's really taken a big weight off my shoulders and I've really been able to relax into the week," said McDowell.