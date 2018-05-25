BBC Sport - McIlroy can relax with three-shot PGA lead
McIlroy can relax with three-shot PGA lead
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he plans to conserve his energy after taking the lead on day two of the PGA Championship.
McIlroy, whose win at Wentworth in 2014 sparked a run of success that included the Open Championship and US PGA titles, hopes victory this year could have a similar impact.
"My putting has been really good. I've taken advantage of the opportunities I've given myself and that's been a big key to way I've played this week," said the world number eight.
