BBC Sport - McIlroy can relax with three-shot PGA lead

McIlroy can relax with three-shot PGA lead

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he plans to conserve his energy after taking the lead on day two of the PGA Championship.

McIlroy, whose win at Wentworth in 2014 sparked a run of success that included the Open Championship and US PGA titles, hopes victory this year could have a similar impact.

"My putting has been really good. I've taken advantage of the opportunities I've given myself and that's been a big key to way I've played this week," said the world number eight.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy can relax with three-shot PGA lead

  • From the section Golf
Video

'He couldn't deal with it' - Stokes dismisses Shafiq

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wood removes Sohail as England toil

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup moments: Baggio's infamous penalty - 1994

Video

Highlights: England collapse to 184 all out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Forrest Gump, King of the North & our Rolls Royce - Lallana on Reds squad

Video

World Cup countdown: Rooney, Ronaldo & the wink - 2006

Video

Highlights: Lyon win Women's Champions League final

Video

'A fairly shocking batting display' - Wood falls as England are all out for 184

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cook bowled for 70 by Amir 'beauty'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Inside the Champions League final stadium in Kiev

Video

Emery thanks Wenger for 'his legacy'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired