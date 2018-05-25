PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy a cut above the rest, says Richie Ramsay

Richie Ramsay is eight shots adrift of PGA Championship leader, Rory McIlroy

Richie Ramsay says it is difficult for any player in the world to compete with Rory McIlroy when the Northern Irishman is playing his best golf.

Leader McIlroy holed seven birdies in a second-round 65 to move to 12 under par at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Scotsman Ramsay says the world number eight is playing at a different level to the rest of the field.

"We all know how good he can be," Ramsay, who sits four under par, told BBC Scotland.

"Sometimes even with his B-game he can really shoot a low number. He has great power off the tee but he is straight and that is important round here.

Rory McIlroy has been in impressive form over the opening two days at the PGA Championship

"Once you get your eye in with the putter there is definitely a low score out there."

McIlroy, 29, played with defending champion Alex Noren and Ryder Cup vice captain Lee Westwood.

Watching closely from inside the ropes was former National Hunt champion jockey Sir Tony McCoy, a keen golfer and close friend of the tournament leader.

"He could easily have shot 60," McCoy said. "He holed a few putts but a few also slipped by as well.

"He is able to do things with a golf ball that not many people can do.

"He hit a three wood on the 18th tee the highest draw you could ever see and he was still 50 or 60 yards ahead of both Noren and Westwood, and they hit drivers. When you have that capability you can win any tournament."

Sir Tony McCoy followed McIlroy around the course

Ramsay, 34, finished his second round eight shots behind McIlroy and says he was content with his score despite some inconsistent play.

"It was a little bit of a rollercoaster which is quite unusual for me," the Aberdonian said. "I'm normally quite steady.

"I thought it was great fun. The course is playing brilliant and gives up chances when you play well, and when you are out of position you are going to struggle."

Gallacher and Warren satisfied

Also on four under par after a second-round 69 is Kingsfield golfer Stephen Gallacher. The 43-year-old's round featured four bogies and seven birdies, four of which came at each of the par three holes.

Stephen Gallacher joined Ramsay on four under par for the tournament

"I hit four lovely shots," the Scotsman said. "It is just one of those bizarre things that happens every now and again.

"I'm happy with that. Lots of birdies, just a few bogies. I left a few out there so I feel I could have gone really low today. I hope to carry that through to the weekend."

Compatriot Marc Warren, 37, also made the cut after a level-par round of 72 left him one under for the tournament.

"I definitely played better than yesterday," Warren said. "My ball-striking was better and I holed a couple of really good par putts which are crucial when you are battling to make the cut.

"I birdied the 16th and then made par on the last two holes so I feel as if I'm getting closer to where I want to be."