BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy storms into clubhouse lead at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy's last European Tour win was at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in May 2016

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has stormed into the clubhouse lead at the BMW PGA Championship after a seven-under 65 in round two at Wentworth.

The world number eight, 29, who won the title in 2014, leads on 12 under par.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, holed four successive birdies on the back nine in his bogey-free round with no other player within three shots.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter are among the later starters at the European Tour's flagship event.

England's Robert Rock shot a 68 to move to seven under alongside Sweden's defending champion Alex Noren and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and that trio are the closest contenders in the clubhouse.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is a shot back from that trio, after his 67 took him to six under alongside South Africa's Branden Grace.

Former world number one Lee Westwood's 69 took him to five under, level with fellow Englishman Andy Sullivan. Scotland's Richie Ramsay, England's Chris Wood and Ireland's Shane Lowry are at four under, while Paul Casey is on two under.

McIlroy's 'best' round of 2018

McIlroy had trailed by two shots overnight, and missed short putts on the first three holes.

But he led by the turn after three birdies and extended his advantage by gaining shots on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

He was unable to birdie the 16th or 17th and had to settle for another par on the 18th after his approach to the par-five green plugged in a bunker.

"That was the best I have played this year," said McIlroy. "I took my chances, but was disappointed with the two fives coming in.

"I played with the same strategy as yesterday, played smart and depending on where I finish at the end of the day I might have a little bit of a cushion.

"But I still have to play aggressive [for the rest of the weekend] because these guys are shooting low scores."