BMW PGA Championship: Fitzpatrick and Bland tied for clubhouse lead

Matthew Fitzpatrick is the world number 40

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Richard Bland are tied for the clubhouse lead on the first day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Both players scored six birdies and a bogey in their five-under par 67.

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood is three shots back on two under, while Ian Poulter went round in 74.

World number eight Rory McIlroy, former world number one Lee Westwood and defending champion Alex Noren teed off at 12:30 BST.

Former Open champion Darren Clarke pulled out of the tournament an hour before he was due to tee off and was replaced by Charlie Ford. Clarke, 49, tweeted to say he picked up an injury in Wednesday's Pro-Am.

England's Jordan Smith, Ross Fisher and Ireland's Paul Dunne are all on one under, while Andrew Johnston was one over with four-time major champion Ernie Els on three over.

Bland, 45, who finished with consecutive birdies, revealed his brother, who was in a coma for a month after Christmas, was at Wentworth to watch his round.

"He's still recovering, but he's here today which is great," said Bland. "It's great to see him walking round. It just makes you think that even though I've had a tough time on the course, life isn't that bad at the end of the day."

Play began at 7am despite overnight thunderstorms and rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday.