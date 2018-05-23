Rory McIlroy: Former champion seeks to spark season with PGA win

Rory McIlroy celebrates his 2014 PGA Championship victory after winning by one shot

Rory McIlroy hopes a second win in the PGA Championship can inspire him to repeat the best season of his career.

The world number eight's victory at Wentworth in 2014 was followed by consecutive wins in the Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and US PGA.

"It did snowball from there and I got on to a nice little bit of a hot streak," said the 29-year-old.

"I guess all you need is that spark or that catalyst. Maybe this could be the spark that gets that all going again."

"I felt like my game was trending in the right direction in 2014, but didn't quite have the win," added the four-time major winner from Northern Ireland.

"On that Sunday I was seven shots behind going into the last day. I didn't expect to win. I just wanted to go out and play a good final round."

McIlroy's 2018 campaign has hardly been a disaster thanks to an impressive victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and three other top-five finishes.

However, he has also missed three cuts and failed to complete the career Grand Slam after a disappointing final round in the Masters.

Making progress

He said: "The win at Bay Hill was great and I think playing my way into the final group at Augusta was fantastic, as well, so they were real steps forward compared to, say, the last 18 months.

"I just feel like it's been a little bit inconsistent. If I can just get my play a little bit more consistent and swing a little more consistently, that would be a step in the right direction."

McIlroy has not played in the PGA Championship since 2015, meaning he has yet to compete over a course which underwent major changes after Ryder Cup team-mate Chris Wood's victory two years ago.

"I think they've made some great changes and it's shaping up to be a good week," added McIlroy, who worked on his swing with coach Michael Bannon in Florida last week.

"I've had my fair share of bad play here, but I still feel like I've played well enough to still have some good memories and draw on some good experiences.

"I think if I can hit the ball the way I know that I can and control my shots into these greens, I'll have a chance."