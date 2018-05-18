LPGA: Catriona Matthew two shots off lead in Virginia

Matthew will captain Europe in next year's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Kingsmill Championship, first-round leaderboard -6 J Korda, J Marie Green, A Park (all USA), A Munoz (Esp), I Gee Chun (Kor) -5 N Hataoka (Jap),A Jutanugarn (Thai) -4 C Matthew (Sco) S Gal (Ger)

Scotland's Catriona Matthew is two shots off the pace and tied for eighth after the first round of the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia.

The 2009 Women's British Open Champion is four under par after opening with a score of 67.

Five players - including Americans Jaye Marie Green, Jessica Korda and Annie Park - went round in 65.

Azahara Munoz of Spain is also among the early leaders after a round that included seven birdies and a bogey.

Matthew, 48, picked up shots on the third and fourth, then on the sixth and seventh holes to go four under at the turn.

Next year's European captain for the Solheim Cup was level par for the back nine, without dropping a shot.