Lucas Glover: Wife charged after ex-US Open champion injured in 'altercation'

Lucas Glover missed the 54-hole cut at the Players Championship on Saturday following a third round of six-over 78

Former US Open champion Lucas Glover's wife has been charged after the golfer was injured following his early exit from a lucrative tournament.

Krista Glover is accused of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest.

Police were called to the American pair's rented Florida home and told by the world number 104 that "every time he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation".

It came after Glover missed the cut at the Players Championship on Saturday.

The tournament has a $10.5m (£7.79m) purse, with the winner collecting $1.98m (£1.47m).

According to the report from St Johns County Sheriff's Office, the incident involved the couple, who were married in 2012, and the player's mother.

Krista Glover initially claimed to have been "attacked" by her mother-in-law, who suffered cuts to both arms.

The report says Lucas Glover told police that "Krista had been drinking throughout the day and, after playing a bad round of golf, she began yelling at him".

According to the report, Lucas Glover told police his wife "did not put hands on him" and insisted he received a bruise to his right arm while trying to break up the altercation between her and his mother.

The 38-year-old, who was the 2009 US Open champion and was career earnings of $20m (£14.8m), later posed on social media: "Everyone is fine.

"Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter."

Krista Glover, 36, is due back in court on 31 May.

Krista Glover was released on $2,500 bail

'This is why cops get shot in the face'

According to the police report, Krista Glover became "irrational" and "verbally and physically aggressive" after being handcuffed.

It adds: "Krista proceeded to wrap her legs and feet around the door frame of the car. She continued to scream and kicked the bars covering the driver's side window and the driver's side door several times.

"The bars were bent back preventing the rear driver's door from locking without manually pressing down the door lock."

She is reported to have then removed her handcuffs inside the police car, before saying: "Wait till the Tour hears about this, you will lose your job.

"This is why cops get shot in the face."