Paul Lawrie may miss Scottish Open but hopes to play Open at Carnoustie

Scottish Open golf Venue: Gullane, East Lothian Date: Thursday 12 - Sunday 15 July Coverage: Updates and reports on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Paul Lawrie may miss the Scottish Open at Gullane in July with a foot injury but hopes to play the Open Championship at Carnoustie the following week.

Lawrie, 49, last played competitively at the Morocco Open in April.

He is the last Scot to win a major, the 1999 Open at Carnoustie - the venue for this year's event from 19-22 July.

"I first felt the injury just before I played in the Ryder Cup at Medinah in 2012 so I've had it for quite a few years," Lawrie told BBC Scotland.

"It comes and goes. Some days it's OK and the next day it gives way at the top of my backswing.

"So, it's been a bit of a problem for some time. I take the painkillers and try and get through but sometimes it's not there."

The Scottish Open takes place from 12-15 July, with the Open Championship the following week.

'If my time at the top is done then fair enough'

Aberdonian Lawrie, a regular on the European Tour since 1992, last won a tournament at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2012 - his 14th professional win.

"I've had a long career and I've enjoyed it," Lawrie said.

"If my time is up at the very top and it's done then that's fair enough. I will wait for seniors.

"I'm hoping to play a bit of golf this summer. I've not given up just yet. It's just I can't play week in, week out at the moment."

Lawrie's famous Open win came in dramatic style when Frenchman Jean van de Velde squandered a three-shot lead on the final hole, famously rolling up his trousers and wading into the middle of the Barry Burn.

The Scot went on to win a play-off with Van de Velde and Justin Leonard.

Lawrie says he still speaks to Van de Velde and the pair regularly joke about the 1999 denoument.

"It will be nice to go back," added two-time Ryder Cup winner Lawrie.

"I was filming a documentary recently there and it was nice to go through all the shots.

"Jean was there the following day and he FaceTimed me from the burn. He had his phone up and said, 'do you remember this?' So we speak regularly about it."