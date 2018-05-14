BBC Sport - Players Championship: Webb Simpson wins as Tiger Woods falls short
Highlights: Simpson holds off Woods to win Players
- From the section Golf
Webb Simpson wins the Players Championship by four shots despite a final-round charge from 14-time major winner Tiger Woods at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
