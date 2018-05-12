Sicilian Open: Mike Lorenzo-Vera takes two-shot lead into final round

France's Lorenzo-Vera is ranked 157 in the world

Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, second-round leaderboard -15 Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) -13 J Guerrier (Fra), J Lagergren (Swe) -12 L Bjerregaard (Den) -9 A Sullivan (Eng), A Pavan (Ita) -8 R Evans (Eng), F Laporta (Ita) Full leaderboard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Sicilian Open after firing an eight-under 63 on day three at Verdura Golf Club.

The 33-year-old, who has never won on the European Tour in more than 150 appearances, is on 15 under par.

Joakim Lagergren also fired a 63 to sit at 13 under alongside Julien Guerrier, with both a shot clear of Lucas Bjerregaard.

First-round leaders Steven Brown and Ryan Evans both faltered.

Neither recorded under-par rounds.

Lorenzo-Vera reached the turn in 33 with birdies on the second, seventh and ninth, adding five more on the back nine.

England's Andy Sullivan is six shots off the lead after his third-round 65.