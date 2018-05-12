Players Championship: Tiger Woods & Jordan Spieth move into contention after third round 65s

Tiger Woods is seeking a third Players Championship title having already won in 2001 and 2013

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth moved into contention at the Players Championship with seven-under-par 65s in the early stages of the third round.

Two-time winner Woods and world number four Spieth carded their best rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Florida to improve to eight under overall.

American Webb Simpson, who begins his third round at 19:40 BST, leads by five shots on 15 under par.

Simpson posted a course record-equalling second round 63 on Friday to lead from compatriot Patrick Cantlay, South African Charl Schwartzel and Danny Lee of New Zealand.

Woods was eight under after 12 holes of his third round but a bogey on the 14th checked his progress and he finished with four pars.

"I hit a lot of good shots and it was nice to see some go in," said the 14-time major champion.

"I got off to a much better quality start. To be eight under through 12, realistically I could have got a couple more out of it and got to 10 for the day, but I will take it."

Spieth, who had made the cut at the Players for the first time since 2014, one-putted seven times on the back nine, holing six birdies putts - and he holed 17 out of 17 putts from 10 feet or closer.

"If you don't miss a putt inside of 15 feet, golf is pretty easy," said the American.

"I felt free. I came out feeling good and playing aggressively. When you are 14 back on a Saturday morning, there's not a whole lot of pressure."