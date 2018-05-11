Rocco Forte Sicilian Open: England's Steven Brown and Ryan Evans one off lead

Steven Brown's best finish so far this year is tied 16th at the Hero Indian Open

Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, second-round leaderboard -9 L Bjerregaard (Den), J Guerrier (Fra) -8 S Brown (Eng), R Evans (Eng) -7 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) Selected others: -4 P Waring (Eng), S Webster (Eng) -3 A Sullivan (Eng) -2 T Murray (Eng)

England's Steven Brown and Ryan Evans are one stroke off the lead after the second round of the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.

Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard and France's Julien Guerrier share the lead at Verdura Golf Club at nine under par.

Brown played his way into contention despite a bogey on the eighth, carding a five-under-par 66 on Friday having started his round on the back nine.

Evans, tied for top spot overnight, shot a 69 to also move to eight under.