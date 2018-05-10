Rocco Forte Sicilian Open: England's Ryan Evans shares first-round lead

Ryan Evans' only Tour victory came at the Turkish Airlines Challenge last year

Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, first-round leaderboard -6 R Evans (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den); -4 M Armitage (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng), D Brooks (Eng), A Da Silva (Bra), S Fernandez (Spa) Selected others: -3 S Brown (Eng); -2 R Finch (Eng); -1 T Murray (Eng);

England's Ryan Evans holds a share of the lead after the opening round of the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.

Evans, 31, carded a six-under-par 65 that included an eagle and four birdies at Verdura Golf Club to sit alongside Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard.

England's Marcus Armitage, Andy Sullivan and Daniel Brooks are among a group of five players tied for third at four under par.

Brazilian Adilson Da Silva and Spain's Scott Fernandez also shot 67.

Evans' flight from Heathrow was delayed on Tuesday, meaning the world number 284 was unable to get a whole practice round in before the tournament began.

"I have played steady this year but nothing spectacular," he said.

"I've said to a couple of friends at home that I haven't really had that six, seven under start in a tournament, I am always scrapping and just making the cut and not really doing much on the weekend.

"So it feels great to put a low one in for the first round."