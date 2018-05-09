Connor Syme keen to build on European Tour progress in Sicily

Connor Syme has made the cut in three of his nine recent European Tour events

Connor Syme wants to build on the steady progress of his European Tour debut season when he tees up at the Sicilian Open.

The 22-year-old impressed with top-20 finishes at the Portugal Masters and the Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2017.

Since earning his card officially, the Drumoig man has made the cut at three of his nine events.

"It's definitely a good opportunity this week," Syme told BBC Scotland.

"My game is feeling good. I've had a good couple of weeks at home to practice with my Dad, who's my coach, at Drumoig Golf Centre.

"Out-with the heat, it's been pretty similar windy conditions back home so it's not been bad preparation at all.

"I've been putting in a lot of work since Morocco, so I'm keen to get a scorecard back in the hand, definitely."

Syme made the cut at Trophee Hassan II and with many of the higher profile players opting to take this week off, believes it is another opportunity to make his mark.

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is in the field, and the defending champion is Spain's Alvaro Quiros.

Bradley Neil, David Drysdale, Duncan Stewart and Chris Doak are the other Scots involved at the Verdura Golf course.