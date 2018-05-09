The Open Championship: Tiger Woods to play at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods won the first of his three Claret Jugs at St Andrews in 2000

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods will play at The Open Championship at Carnoustie in July.

Woods, a three-time winner of the Claret Jug, made his competitive return to golf in December, after 16 months out following multiple back surgeries.

The 42-year-old finished tied for 32nd at the Masters in April, his first appearance at a major since 2015.

