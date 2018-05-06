Jason Day wins Wells Fargo Championship by two shots after final-round 69

Day mixed six birdies with four bogeys in the final round at Quail Hollow

Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard -12 J Day (Aus); -10 A Wise (US), N Watney (US); -8 B DeChambeau (US); -7 P Mickelson (US), P Casey (Eng), P Uihlein (US); -6 P Reed (US) Selected others: -3 R McIlroy (NI); -1 S Power (Ire), G McDowell (NI); level S Lowry (Ire); +1 T Hatton (Eng): +2 T Woods (US); +4 R Fisher (Eng)

Jason Day won his second PGA title of the year with a two-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 30-year-old former world number one will move back into the top 10 of the rankings after finishing on 12 under.

Australian Day began the final round two ahead and closed out victory with a two-under 69 on the last day.

Aaron Wise, 21, tied for second with Nick Watney, while Englishman Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson shared fifth, five shots behind the winner.

American Bryson DeChambeau holed a meandering 12-foot birdie putt at the last to finish in fourth place at eight under.

Compatriot Watney's finish was even more spectacular, a remarkable 58-foot birdie putt on the 18th green earning him a share of second place.

Day, who has won six of the past seven events he has led after three rounds, duffed a chip to bogey the 13th then dropped another shot at the next hole.

He responded superbly, holing from six feet to birdie the 16th then hitting the pin with a seven-iron from 230 yards at the par-three 17th, tapping in from three feet.

After winning his 12th PGA title, he said: "I had no idea where the ball was going today. Luckily my short game stood the test."

Casey began with a double bogey but had four birdies in a 71 for his seventh finish inside the top 20 in nine PGA strokeplay events this season.

Northern Ireland's world number seven Rory McIlroy, who carded a 76 in round two, mixed three birdies and three bogeys in a 71 and tied for 16th, nine shots off the pace.

Former world number one Tiger Woods was unable to make a birdie in the final round and returned a 74 for a two-over total and a share of 55th.