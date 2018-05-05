Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy moves up leaderboard after 66

Rory McIlroy carded seven birdies as moved to the fringes of contention in North Carolina

Rory McIlroy moved up the leaderboard after an impressive third-round 66 at the Wells Fargo Championship in the US.

McIlroy's five-under-par round saw him improve his position to three under par which left him sharing 14th spot - four behind clubhouse leader Peter Uihlein.

Graeme McDowell was on course to be a shot better but a double bogey at the last left him on two under after a 67.

Overnight leader Peter Malnati was on seven under with Uihlein but had yet to start his third round at Quail Hollow.

Former top-ranked amateur Uihlein stormed to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under-par 62 which was one shy of McIlroy's course record from 2015.

After his error-ridden round on Friday, twice champion McIlroy carded seven birdies and only two dropped shots, which included a bogey at the final hole.

The former world number one, who turned 29 on Friday, carded four straight birdies from the 14th before his closing dropped shot.

McDowell had an unblemished card until the 18th as his six birdies included three straight gains from the 14th before his round ended on a sour note.

A par at the last would have left McDowell sharing eighth spot at that stage but the double bogey dropped him to a share of 22nd.

The 2010 US Open winner has dropped to 234th in the world rankings after a couple of lean years although he has shown flickers of a return to form on the PGA Tour this season.

However, he has struggled to put four good rounds together and his best finish of 2018 is a share of 22nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

With scoring conditions good on Saturday, Tiger Woods also improved his position as a 68 left him on one under par and sharing 33rd place as the leaders were about to go out on the course.

Ireland's Seamus Power matched Woods' 68 to improve to level par with Shane Lowry remaining on two over after a 71.