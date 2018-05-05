GolfSixes: England's men and women through to quarter-finals

The England women's pair won six holes in their three matches

England's men and women both qualified for the quarter-finals of the GolfSixes at Centurion in St Albans.

Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace drew with Georgia Hall and Charley Hull and won Group D ahead of them by one point.

Ireland's Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan topped Group C, but Scotland's Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson were bottom.

The European women's pairing of Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda also advanced, overcoming defending champions Denmark in a sudden-death play-off.

The European team finished with the same results as Danish pair Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard - four points and five holes won - but because the match between the teams ended in a draw a play-off was required.

Bjerregaard then missed a three-foot putt to hand the European women's team victory.

A European Captains team of Ryder Cup skipper Thomas Bjorn and Solheim Cup counterpart Catriona Matthew finished bottom of Group B after winning only two holes from their three matches.

Hall and Hull, who thrashed South Africa's George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous 4-1, finished level on four points with Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who had beaten them 2-1.

But the English women went through by virtue of winning six holes in total from their three matches to the Swedish pair's five.

Pepperell and Wallace, playing in red retro football shirts matching those worn in England's triumphant 1966 World Cup final, drew with Sweden but beat the South Africans 2-1 to secure the group.

Sunday's quarter-final matches:

Thailand v Korea (12:40 BST)

Ireland v England Women (12:55 BST)

Australia v European Women (13:10 BST)

England v France (13:25 BST)

What is GolfSixes?

There are 16 pairs competing in four round-robin groups, with the top two in each going through to the quarter-finals.

The winner of each match is the team with the most holes won after a six-hole contest played in the greensome format, where all four players drive and the teams choose the best tee shot and from there play alternate shots.

Winning a match earns three points and a draw is worth one point.