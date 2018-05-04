Wells Fargo Championship: Paul Casey two off lead as Hatton and McIlroy trail

England's Paul Casey is ranked 13th on the PGA Tour

England's Paul Casey is two shots off the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship after carding a three-under second-round 68 at Quail Hollow.

Casey, 40, recorded two birdies in the second round in North Carolina to trail American leader Peter Malnati, who is seven under.

However, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy both slipped from contention.

England's Hatton is five off the lead after a 73, while Northern Ireland's McIlroy is two over after an ugly 76.

World number 20 Hatton was two shots back after the first round but two bogeys in his first three holes set the tone for a disappointing day, and further dropped shots on 14 and 18 left him adrift.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, carded five bogeys and a double bogey en route to a five-over round.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, birdied his final hole of the second round to leave him a shot inside the projected cutline.

The former world number one recorded a two-over-par 73, leaving him at two over for the tournament.

"I certainly was frustrated, there's no doubt about that. I missed so many putts," said the 14-time major champion.