BBC Sport - Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn surprises a golf fan after receiving his letter
'This has got way out of hand!' Ryder Cup captain surprises golf fan
- From the section Golf
Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn pays a surprise visit to golf fan Stephen Atkinson, who had written a letter to him that went viral.
LISTEN: The Cut: The BBC Golf podcast
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired