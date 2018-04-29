Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Billy Horschel & Scott Piercy win

Horschel, left, and Piercy put themselves in contention with an 11-under-par 61 on Saturday

Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard -22 B Horschel & S Piercy (US); -21 J Dufner & P Perez (US); -20 C Schwartzel & L Oosthuizen (SA); -19 C Paisley & T Fleetwood (Eng); B Garnett & C Hadley (US) Selected others: -17 R Knox & M Laird (Sco) -14 J Rose (Eng) & H Stenson (Swe); -13 G McDowell (NI) & I Poulter (Eng); -11 S Lowry & P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy held their nerve to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a final-round five-under-par 67 in Louisiana.

The American pair started the day three shots behind overnight leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.

But they produced the round of the day in the foursomes format to finish on 22 under par overall.

Fellow American duo Jason Dufner and Pat Perez were one shot adrift in second.

South African pair Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen finished on 20 under par for third, while England's Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley were tied for fourth at 19 under. Scots Russell Knox and Martin Laird were two shots worse off in a share of seventh.