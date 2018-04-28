Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull two shots off lead

  • From the section Golf
Charley Hull
England's Charley Hull is ranked 26th in the world
Mediheal Championship first-round leaderboard
-9 J Korda (US); -8 Annie Park (US); -7 C Hull (Eng); -6 L Ko (NZ); -5 M Jutanugarn (Tha), SY Kim (Kor)
Selected others: +2 C Matthew (Sco); +4 H Clyburn (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +5 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 M Reid (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the second round of the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 22-year-old, who began the day in joint sixth, shot a four-under-par 68 to move up to third on seven under.

American Jessica Korda took the lead on nine under with a 67, including six birdies, with compatriot Annie Park one shot behind.

"I've been playing pretty decent all season - I just like the golf course and playing solid," Hull said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired