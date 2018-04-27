China Open: England's Matt Wallace leads by one shot at halfway point

Wallace won the Indian Open in March after a play-off

China Open second-round leaderboard -9 M Wallace (Eng); -8 S Kim (US), J Scrivener (Aus), N Elvira (Spa); -7 J Guerrier (Fra), A Otaegui (Spa) S Lee (Kor), J Campillo (Spa). Selected others: -6 J Smith (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -5 S Horsfield (Eng), P Dunne (Ire); -4 D Jin (Chn), -2 A Levy (Fra). Leaderboard

England's Matt Wallace coped best with the windy conditions to hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the China Open in Beijing.

The world number 107, chasing a second European Tour title of the season, hit a two-under 70 to lead on nine under.

Spain's Nacho Elvira (67), Australia's Jason Scrivener (69) and American Sihwan Kim (66) are tied for second.

Surprise first round leader Jin Daxing, the world number 1,426, struggled to a 76 and lies five shots off the lead.

The Chinese player's opening round of 64 had put him one shot ahead of Wallace but he failed to build on that with five bogeys on the front nine of his second round.

Wallace, who won the Hero Indian Open in March, eagled the par-five eighth for the second day running and closed with a birdie after bogeying the 17th.

"I am playing nice golf so to be ahead with the tough conditions today is a nice feeling and I am going to bring that over to the weekend," he said.

Scrivener looked like he would hold the lead after holing five birdies and an eagle, but he dropped two shots at the ninth, his final hole of the day.

France's defending champion Alex Levy is on two under.