Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley two off lead

Chris Paisley and Tommy Fleetwood will play foursomes in Friday's second round

Zurich Classic of New Orleans first-round leaderbaord -12 C Reavie & L Glover (US), X Zhang & Z Dou (Chn); -10 T Fleetwood & C Paisley (Eng), T Finau & D Summerhays (US), J Henry & T Hoge (US), M Kim & A Putnam (US), K Kisner & S Brown, T Merritt & B De Jonge (US & Zim) Selected others: -9 S Lowry & P Harrington (Ire); -8 R Knox & M Laird (Sco); -7 G McDowell & I Poulter (NI & Eng)

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley are two strokes off the lead after round one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two-man team event.

The pair combined for a 10-under-par 62 in Thursday's fourballs to put them into a six-way tie for third.

Americans Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover and China's Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou lead on 12 under par.

"It's been kind of the best start to the year I've ever had. It's been amazing," Paisley told pgatour.com.

"Hopefully I can just kind of keep it going. Maybe get my card over here. That would be great."

The Irish pair of Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are at nine under, a shot clear of Scottish duo Russell Knox and Martin Laird.

The Ryder Cup pairing of England's Justin Rose and Sweden's Henrik Stenson shot 65 to sit at seven under par, alongside Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Englishman Ian Poulter.

Eighty two-man pairings are competing in the tournament which sees fourballs played in rounds one and three on Thursday and Saturday with foursomes on Friday and Sunday.

Fourballs sees each pair play their own ball with the lowest score on each hole counting, while foursomes sees each pair using one ball and playing alternate shots.