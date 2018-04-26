Curtis Cup: Mehaffey and Grant selected in GB&I team team

Great Britain and Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and Leona Maguire celebrate winning the 2016 Curtis Cup

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and Paula Grant will represent Great Britain and Ireland at the Curtis Cup.

The pair are part of an eight-player team that will try to defend the trophy against the United States.

This year's renewal of the biennial amateur team competition will be held at Quaker Ridge, New York on 8-10 June.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who is ranked second in the world, will turn professional in May and has ruled herself out of selection.

Mehaffey, 20, will compete in her second Curtis Cup match having helped GB&I to beat USA 11½-8½ two years ago.

Grant, 24, who won the Irish Women's Close Championship in 2017 and 2013, will make her debut in the competition.

Lurgan teenager Annabel Wilson has been named as a non-travelling reserve.

Five English and one Scottish golfer have also been selected in the team, which will be captained by Elaine Farquharson-Black for the second time.

"There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight," said Farquharson-Black.

"The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world's most prestigious events and I'm sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States."

Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team:

India Clyburn, Annabell Fuller, Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Sophie Lamb (all England), Shannon McWilliam (Scotland), Paula Grant, Olivia Mehaffey (both Ireland).