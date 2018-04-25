Jordan Spieth: American finds 'spark' after third-place finish at Masters

Jordan Spieth is a former world number one

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth believes back-to-back third-place finishes can provide a "spark" for another successful season.

He says he was in a state of "panic" after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship and failing to get beyond the group stage of the WGC Match Play.

But the world number three says he is "on the right path" after finishing third at the Houston Open and Masters.

"I'm very pleased with the last couple of tournaments I've played," he said.

Spieth, 24, won three tournaments in 2017 - including the Open at Royal Birkdale - and secured 10 further 10-top finishes.

The American fell just short of winning a fourth major at the Masters, as his superb final-round 64 left him two adrift of champion Patrick Reed.

"I finally feel like I got the short game back on track in Houston and Augusta, and to hit those kind of putts under pressure and see some of those go in, I think will be very beneficial," he said.

Spieth is preparing to partner Ryan Palmer in this week Zurich Classic in New Orleans, a two-man team event.

Eighty teams will compete for a first prize of just over $1m (£717,000), with fourballs played in the first and third round, and foursomes on Friday and Sunday.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, who missed the cut last year, reunite while Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley form an all-English pair and former Ryder Cup team-mates Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter join forces.