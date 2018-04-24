Ryder Cup: Padraig Harrington eyes captain's role for 2020

Harrington may face competition from his former Ryder Cup colleague Lee Westwood

Padraig Harrington is keen on succeeding Thomas Bjorn as European Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 event at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

The three-time major winner, 46, was a vice captain in 2014 and 2016 and has featured six times as a player.

"It would be good timing for me, 2020 for sure, in terms of where I will be in my career," said the US-based Irishman.

"By then, I will probably be back playing in Europe."

Harrington, who won the Open in 2007 and 2008, last played in the Ryder Cup as a wildcard pick in 2010.

He is likely to face competition for the captaincy from England's Lee Westwood, who has spoken of his desire to lead the team, while Scotland's Paul Lawrie is another to have expressed interest.

"I think the decision (on the captaincy) by the European Tour will start immediately after our current Ryder Cup finishes (Paris 28-30 September)," Harrington added.

"They find out who is interested and get a feel for the players who are going to be interested in the job. There are maybe only two or three, or maybe four, who will be shortlisted to pick from.

"The decision is generally made just after Christmas to give about 20 months to the incoming captain to do what he needs to do.

"If you are Ryder Cup captain there are a lot of official duties and you need to play in a lot of European Tour events."

In July, Harrington will return to Carnoustie, the scene of his 2007 Open victory.

"I knew I was a player who could win majors," he said, recalling his play-off success against Sergio Garcia.

"I felt I had proved to myself. When I went into the Open I was just concentrated on playing my game. I knew if I did that I would have a chance."

Harrington's preparations for Carnoustie will include a visit to Gullane to play in the Scottish Open.

"I will play in the Irish Open and I will play the Scottish Open," he confirmed. "In the weeks I am not playing I will practise on the links courses around Dublin."