Hassan Trophy: Bradley Dredge and Paul Waring remain in contention

  • From the section Golf
Paul Waring
Paul Waring is currently ranked 254th in the world
Hassan Trophy, round-two leaderboard
-7 A Quiros (Spa); -6 A Dodt (Aus); -5 E Van Rooyen (SA); -4 B Dredge (Wal), A Connelly (Can)
Selected others: -3 P Waring (Eng); -2 C Shinkwin (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -1 O Fisher (Eng)

Wales' Bradley Dredge and England's Paul Waring remain in contention at the halfway stage of the Hassan Trophy, with Spain's Alvaro Quiros holding a one-stroke lead in Morocco.

Waring's three-under-par 69 was one of the best rounds of the day and moved him within four strokes of Quiros, who sits at seven under.

Dredge, who had a share of the overnight lead, finished on four under.

Ireland's Paul Dunne missed the cut, despite a hole in one on the 17th.

Quiros added a second round of 70 to his opening 67 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish a shot in front of Australia's Andrew Dodt.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen is a stroke further back.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired