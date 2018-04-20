Hassan Trophy: Bradley Dredge and Paul Waring remain in contention

Paul Waring is currently ranked 254th in the world

Hassan Trophy, round-two leaderboard -7 A Quiros (Spa); -6 A Dodt (Aus); -5 E Van Rooyen (SA); -4 B Dredge (Wal), A Connelly (Can) Selected others: -3 P Waring (Eng); -2 C Shinkwin (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -1 O Fisher (Eng)

Wales' Bradley Dredge and England's Paul Waring remain in contention at the halfway stage of the Hassan Trophy, with Spain's Alvaro Quiros holding a one-stroke lead in Morocco.

Waring's three-under-par 69 was one of the best rounds of the day and moved him within four strokes of Quiros, who sits at seven under.

Dredge, who had a share of the overnight lead, finished on four under.

Ireland's Paul Dunne missed the cut, despite a hole in one on the 17th.

Quiros added a second round of 70 to his opening 67 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish a shot in front of Australia's Andrew Dodt.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen is a stroke further back.