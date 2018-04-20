BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'positive' about his 2018 Masters experience
McIlroy 'positive' about Masters experience
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says "a long list of positives far outweighed the negatives" from his performance at the 2018 Masters at Augusta.
McIlroy put himself in contention for a fifth major title when he went into the final day three shots behind leader and eventual winner Patrick Reed.
A 74 saw the Northern Irishman finish in a tie for fifth place, six shots adrift of Reed.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired