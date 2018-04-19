Hassan Trophy: Wales' Bradley Dredge holds share of lead

Bradley Dredge
Bradley Dredge's last win on the European Tour came in 2006
Hassan Trophy, round-one leaderboard
-5: B Dredge (Wal), A Quiros (Spa); -4 O Fisher (Eng), E Van Rooyen (SA), L Gagli (Ita), J Lagergren (Swe)
Selected others: -3 L Slattery (Eng), M Hoey (NI); -2 D Brown (Eng), S Brown (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco), C Shinkwin (Eng)

Wales' Bradley Dredge holds a share of the lead after the first round of the Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

Dredge, 44, shot a five-under-par 67 that included seven birdies to open up a one-stroke lead alongside Spain's Alvaro Quiros.

Englishman Oliver Fisher is in a five-way tie for third at Casablanca's Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

"I've been lacking consistency and today I drove it in play every hole and hit a lot of fairways," said Dredge.

England's Lee Slattery and Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey are a further shot back on three under.

