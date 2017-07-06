Cornwall's Harry Hall eyes top amateur ranking before turning professional

Harry Hall (far right) with Europe's Arnold Palmer Cup squad

Harry Hall says he wants to be one of the top amateur golfers in the world before deciding to turn professional.

The 19-year-old, from Cornwall, narrowly missed out on qualifying for this month's Open Championship.

He is studying for a degree at the University of Nevada and is inside the top 80 of the amateur rankings.

"I want to be in the top 10, and definitely want to be world number one amateur. In two years time that could be possible," Hall told BBC Cornwall.

"I've had a few options recently about turning pro, but I want to turn pro when I'm one of the top amateurs in the world."

Hall represented Europe in June at the Arnold Palmer Cup, which pits the top 10 university players from the continent against America's best college golfers.

He finished in a tie for seventh place at an Open qualifying event in Kent on 3-4 July, just one shot from reaching a play-off to reach the major tournament.

"There's always next year," he added. "My game hasn't been great this summer, but just to pull something out of the bag a couple days ago and be in contention was really nice.

"I'm getting a degree [in Nevada] and my plan is to finish the two years I have left, walk out with a degree and hopefully I'll play the Walker Cup and then turn professional."