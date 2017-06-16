BBC Sport - US Open 2017: Rory McIlroy rues driving after opening 78

McIlroy rues errant driving at US Open

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says poor driving led to a disappointing six-over-par 78 in the first round of the US Open at Erin Hills.

The world number two from Northern Ireland hit just five fairways and was a regular visitor to the thigh-deep fescue rough.

McIlroy - the 2011 US Open champion - is joint 143rd, 13 shots behind leader Rickie Fowler.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy rues errant driving at US Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Hodgson irked as 'potential good result taken away'

Video

We can play better football - Klopp

Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Video

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cincinnati win a special moment - Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

Video

Man Utd punished for incredible mistakes - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired