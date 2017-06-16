BBC Sport - US Open 2017: Rory McIlroy rues driving after opening 78
Rory McIlroy says poor driving led to a disappointing six-over-par 78 in the first round of the US Open at Erin Hills.
The world number two from Northern Ireland hit just five fairways and was a regular visitor to the thigh-deep fescue rough.
McIlroy - the 2011 US Open champion - is joint 143rd, 13 shots behind leader Rickie Fowler.
